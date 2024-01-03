The comedian Paco Arévalo has died at the age of 76 at his home. Born in Madrid, although raised in Catarroja, he began in the world of entertainment as part of El Bombero Torero, a bullfighting comedy show. Later he began a career as a comedian and comic actor that led him to record around thirty tapes in the late seventies and eighties that were bought at gas stations. In addition, he participated in several films, series and plays.

One of the first to know of the comedian's death was the Valencian bullfighter Vicente Ruiz 'El Soro', who confirmed to this newspaper the death of Arévalo, who was found dead this Wednesday afternoon in his own home. “He was my friend,” the right-hander told this newspaper. «He was my daughter's godfather, our parents met and were friends. It is very sad. “He was my compadre,” El Soro insisted, almost unable to speak, saddened by his death. According to the bullfighter, it was the comedian's son who called him to tell him the sad news, so he ran to Arévalo's house.

Real name Francisco Rodríguez Iglesias, Paco Arévalo (who took his father's second surname for his artistic nickname) was born in Madrid in 1947 although he grew up in the Valencian town of Catarroja. He began in show business in 1970 as a comic bullfighter in the show 'El Bombero Torero'. In this, he united his two passions: humor and bullfighting, because the artist was always a regular in the bullrings and it was not difficult to find him in the Bullring of Valencia.

With the arrival of the 80s, he began to dedicate himself to humor and his fame grew thanks to those jokes about gangsters and homosexuals that he later recorded on popular tapes, more than thirty, which were a success. His name, Arévalo, was linked to the world of comedy and, even in those early 80s, he began his career in cinema. He debuted in 1981 with the film 'His Majesty He Laughs'. However, great popularity reached him in 1983, when he began to appear weekly on the television program 'Un, dos, tres…responda otra vez', the most successful contest in Spain. He was one of the faces of the Auction contest and was so in all its editions until the most recent, in 2004, which was titled 'One, two, three… to read this time'.

One of the best known comedians



Success was already part of his career. Cinema and the small screen made him one of the best-known comedians in the country. Thanks to this, he saw the number of performances on stages throughout Spain increase. It was common to see him tell his joke and perform in nightclubs, theaters, and on television shows. His name began to be associated with the Spanish cinema of the time when he recorded various comedy films, all of them under the direction of Mariano Ozores, such as 'El currante' (1983), 'Shake before using it' (1983), 'The bread under the arm' (1983) or 'Los obsexos' (1985).

In 1997 Antena 3 offered him his own space on the network, 'Arévalo y Cía', in which he performed a series of 'sketches' accompanied by actors and comedians such as Manolo Cal, José Carabias, Javivi, Malena Gracia, Marta de Pablo and Idoia Rossi.

Between 2007 and 2009 he frequently attended Canal Sur Televisión's successful program, La afternoon con María, presented by María del Monte, where he told jokes and did sketches. Arévalo could also be seen as an actor playing small roles both on television ('Este es mi barrio', 1996), and in film: 'Papá Piquillo' (1998), Álvaro Sáenz de Heredia; 'Ha, kill me…!' (2000), by Juan Antonio Muñoz; 'The Gold of Moscow' (2003), by Jesús Bonilla; 'Isi & Disi, high voltage' (2006), by Miguel Ángel Lamata; or 'Abrázame' (2011), by Óscar Parra de Carrizosa.

In 2011, he also starred in the play 'Dos mellizos' alongside the well-known actor Bertín Osborne, in which they humorously pretended that they were twin brothers. The theater, the stage, were always part of the artist, who lived in Valencia and whose death has shocked both those who knew him and many followers of his humor.

Just over two years ago, he also presented the show 'Who confesses first?', in which he was accompanied by another well-known actor and comedian, Fernando Esteso. “Now everyone is offended, except the government,” both stated during the presentation at the Talía theater.

Also a regular face on the small screen, in 2005 he participated as a contestant in the reality show 'La Granja'. She could be seen on many television sets, both acting and telling things about her life. In recent times, she had done it to tell about her relationship with the artist Malena Gracia. In an interview, both stated that “crying together has united us.” Then they broke up their relationship.