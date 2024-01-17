As time goes by, cell phone battery is one of the most important factors when choosing to buy a device, after all the user wants their device to last practically all day, not just to watch videos or listen to music, but to maintain contact with those close to them. And to do this, they have invented a battery that could be the revolution if it were to be sold in stores or marketed with mainstream brands.

Since 2016, the researcher known as Mya Le Thai, began to work on a quite ambitious project, which allows a battery to store just over 200,000 complete charge cycles without suffering damage in the corresponding process. With that in mind, the battery should theoretically last 400 years without wearing out, so the user would not really see the need to buy another one, although in the end technology changes and therefore the cell phone as it is will become obsolete.

The girl's thesis focuses on the production of materials that have durability in load cycles. Using gold nanowires covered with manganese dioxide and electrical gel. By not providing adequate service, the gold filaments have a useful life of around 5,000 and 7,000 cycles, which in itself already exceeds conventional batteries, but by applying the project they managed to reach those 200,000.

The battery life of cell phones can be affected by several factors, but it is almost always due to the passage of time, since they are materials such as lithium that are not eternal. To maximize battery life, it is recommended to manage your phone's settings, close background apps, keep software updated, avoid extreme temperatures, and consider replacing the battery if necessary. Additionally, some specific power-saving apps and settings can help extend battery life.

For now, there are no plans for this long-lasting battery to go on sale. Since there are still tests to be carried out.

Via: Y.T.

Editor's note: It is a sad thing that batteries last less and less, but the fact of the matter is that more advanced technologies make them die in a matter of seconds. Hopefully a balance can be found so that people don't have to struggle so much with the issue.