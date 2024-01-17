Arturo Reyes He shows his chest because he is the current champion coach with Junior. He has the same team and reinforced with senior men to continue achieving success this season. The first challenge is the Super League that will play starting this Thursday against Millonarios.

In a press conference, the coach of the Barranquilla team analyzed what he expects from this roster, from the reinforcements, and from the rival in the first official match of the year.

Words of Kings

The squad: “Our managers have made a great effort with the reinforcements and the renewal of players who were part of the title. We have a well-formed team and we hope that those who arrived we can insert them and they can have a good semester. With the players who arrived it will be a stronger Junior, with more elaboration and strong in the defense-attack transition.”

Expectations: “We hope that the fans enjoy a good show against a complex opponent, we are confident because of what we have done and what we can do, because of the people we have added to the group.”

Barranquilla, Colombia, December 10, 2023. First leg of the Colombian professional soccer final between Junior de Barranquilla and DIM at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. Local victory 3-2 with goals from Carlos Bacca and José David Enamorado. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The template is enough: “We have a large number of players, more than the previous year. We believe that with the team we have we can be up to par in the three competitions. The important thing is that we have players in various positions and that helps manage payrolls.”

Physical: “The previous semester we finished on the 13th, but the team was on vacation two or three days later. This team had more or less 21 days and about 12 training sessions. Millonarios has a great coach and great work. We trust in who we have and in those who have arrived.”

Cantillo: “Inserting new players is going to change the synergy between the players. Víctor is a great distributor of the game and when he has the ball the team will have security. But we maintain fast wingers. We hope to continue improving.

To improve: “If there is room for improvement, it is when they don't have the ball. We wonder how good we are when we don't have it. It takes everyone's commitment. I don't conceive of a team that is strong on offense and weak in transition.”

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

