Guadalajara Jalisco. – A explanation about the adjustment made in March in it missing person registry in Jalisco they asked the State Government.

The national and state citizen councils of the respective systems search for people sent a request for a public pronouncement to federal and Jalisco authorities.

It was published that between March 25 and 27the Government of Jalisco made a massive adjustment to the data it provides in real time to the National Registry of Missing and Non-Located Persons (RNPDNO).

From having 16 thousand 222 cases of disappearance, Jalisco began to register 14 thousand 915 victimsaccused groups of relatives of the disappeared.

This drop in the registry led the citizen councils to have a conversation with personnel from the National Search Commission and the Persons Search Commission of the State of Jalisco on March 31.

According to official letters sent to both commissions on May 4, at that meeting they requested to know the processes and methodologies to purge from the registry about 1,300 peopleaccording to a report by the University Committee for Analysis of the Disappearance of Persons of the UdeG.

More than a month after said request, they insisted on the issue with a formal request for a public statement.

“(The commissions must) explain in a clear, precise and simple way about the process carried out in review and decrease in the number of people that make up the National Registry that led to a reduction in the registration number.

“We request once again information on the progress they have made of said request,” says the official letter addressed to Karla Quintana Osuna and Francelia Hernández Cuevas, holders of the search commissions national and state, respectively.

After accusations of manipulation of information, on March 29 the State Government issued a bulletin in which it denied these accusations, and stated that it was a process of clarifying information contained in the RNPDNO.