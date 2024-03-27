Testament | The small sports club from Kemiö received a half million euro inheritance – the reaction of the local community was surprising

The widow is said to have been exhausted from previous inheritance taxes.

Sports club Kemiön Kiilat got a big surprise last year when a deceased widow bequeathed half a million euros to it.

It's a huge support for a small club in a small town.

“That much I can say is that no large investments have been made yet. The [perintörahaa] is invested in various funds and shares”, chairman of Kemiö Kiilojen Mikko Hagsberg said.

The club did not have to pay inheritance tax on the inheritance, because the target was a non-profit association.

According to Hagsberg, the lady who left the inheritance had paid large inheritance taxes after becoming a widow and was upset about it and wanted to leave her own inheritance to the subjects who will receive the inheritance in its entirety.

The widow who died in 2022 was a member of Kiiloje. He also bequeathed his assets to other non-profit organizations.

Chemistry Kiiloje's home is Kiila village on Kemiönsaari. The club has its own house, the maintenance of which requires funds. According to Hagsberg, the house built in 1939 has been kept in good condition, but a condition survey awaits.

The plans include at least improving accessibility, but no major upheavals are expected.

There are not many children and young people in the area, so the activities are largely senior-oriented.

Kiilat, which turns 90 next year, organizes activities in, for example, orienteering, athletics, welding and e-sports.

Hagsberg said that the club has not received much envy because of its legacy.

“There has been surprisingly little of it. We have wanted to keep a low profile,” the chairman said.

Activities continues with the old model also with partners, even though the club's financial situation improved significantly with a surprise inheritance.

“The partners have remained, and there have even been a few new ones.”

The club doesn't brag, but the heritage gave a strong support.

“Operations and properties have been secured for a long time going forward. In that respect, the future seems secure.”

Hagsberg said last October that the club's annual budget is around 15,000 euros.