The Mexican soccer player Christian Tabó seems to continue his career at Cruz Azul, despite the fact that his name sounded to be signed by América and other Liga MX clubs. According to information from ESPNthe coach of the Machine, Joaquín Moreno, asked the board not to sell the player, since he is an important piece in their scheme.
Tabó arrived at Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2022 and quickly earned a place in the starting team. The 25-year-old footballer has played 28 games with the light blue shirt, in which he has scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists. However, injuries have left behind those good times and his continuity.
América is one of the teams that has shown the most interest in signing Tabó. The cream-blue team is looking for a reinforcement for its attack and Tabó is one of the players that coach André Jardine has liked the most. In addition, there was also talk of a possible return to Puebla.
However, the Cruz Azul board of directors is not willing to sell Tabó. The sky blue team knows that the player is important to Moreno and does not want to weaken his team. Likewise, the team is seeking to qualify for the 2023 Clausura Liguilla and Tabó is one of the players who can help the team achieve that goal, especially due to the lack of goals there are.
For now, everything seems to indicate that Tabó will continue his career at Cruz Azul.
