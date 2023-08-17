Plácido Domingo, Renata Scotto and Pablo Elvira in March 1980 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Jack Mitchell (Getty Images)

Soprano Renata Scotto had her baptism of fire on September 3, 1957 in Edinburgh. She that day she substituted for an irate Maria Callas, who had refused to sing an additional performance of the sleepwalker, after chaining four consecutive nights of success. He was 23 years old and it was his first incarnation of the Bellini opera, but it fascinated an audience that expected to hear the Greek-American star. “I became a celebrity, I was able to choose my roles, I felt more responsible, and I started to grow as an artist. That night was very beautiful, ”she recalled within her memories, Scotto, more than a diva (1984).

The event launched her legendary career as an opera singer. More than five decades in which she evolved from bel canto to verismo. A restless and musical diva who also worked as a stage director and singing teacher. But the voice of the Ligurian soprano faded forever at dawn on August 16, in her native Savona, at 89 years old, as reported by her son Filippo Anselmi.

That night in 1957, in Edinburgh, the audience did not want to let the young soprano escape from the stage, with twelve solo calls. The conductor, Antonino Votto, had to come to her aid, as she had to catch a train to London. In fact, the next day she started his first commercial recording, where he sang Glauco in Medea, by Cherubini, together with Maria Callas. It was the first meeting between the two: “I heard that you did very well last night. Brava, very brava. Bene”, were the words of the Greco-American diva before an emotional Scotto. Not coincidentally, Callas had been a model for her, infusing her bel canto with a human side and moving it away from mechanical nightingales and coloratura machines. A musical objectivity towards the sung text and the written notation that would always mark her trajectory.

Scotto never had any confrontation with Callas. And in his memoirs he airs all the controversy: “Opera was not born with Maria Callas, and it did not die with her. Nor did he die with Malibrán or Ponselle. And she won’t die when I’m gone. She lives, as it should be, in new voices. Callas could well be a beautiful memory with which to compare many great sopranos, but each artist has hers time of hers ”. However, the Italian soprano suffered from her “ghost” on several occasions. It was the case of the premiere of a new production of the sicilian vespers by Verdi, in 1970, with Callas herself in the audience. A function marked by the loggionist who shouted “Brava, Callas” or “Maria, Maria” every time Scotto appeared on stage.

Something similar happened to him in 1979, two years after Callas’s death, and during a new production of Louise Miller, by Verdi, at the Metropolitan Opera. But the exalted managed to ruin, in 1981, another premiere of Rule, by Bellini, at the New York theater. Before she could open her mouth and sing a single note, four spectators yelled the Greco-American diva’s name multiple times and Scotto fell apart. “It was the worst night of my entire career,” he recalls in his memoirs. However, with the help of his colleague Plácido Domingo, who sang Pollione, he managed to overcome it and successfully complete the performance.

Renata Scotto performing ‘Norma’ at the Metropolitan Opera in September 1981.

Actually, Scotto was predestined to Rule and the sleepwalker. Bellini’s own favorite soprano told him so, despite the fact that she had died in 1836. In his book he tells that he participated, in the mid-fifties, in a seance where the medium told him that he should sing what she sang and confessed his sadness at having died too young. Someone gave him a pen and he scribbled María Malibrán’s signature. Years later, Scotto acquired an original letter from the singer and was able to verify that her handwriting and that of her medium were identical.

The Ligurian soprano was born, in February 1934, into a humble family, where she was the youngest daughter of a policeman and a seamstress. She grew up scarred by war and famine, although her uncle Salvatore, a Calabrian fisherman fond of opera, took her for the first time to the Teatro Chiabrera in Savona at the age of twelve. She saw Tito Gobbi singing Rigoletto, by Verdi, and decided that she would be an opera singer. He studied piano and trained as mezzo-soprano. But at the age of fourteen he moved to Milan, to study with Emilio Ghirardini, and lived in a convent of Canossian nuns near the Duomo where he sewed and cleaned. He discovered her soprano voice and attended the Sunday morning performances at La Scala, where he listened to the leading voices of the moment such as Stignani and Callas, Schwarzkopf or Di Stefano.

In 1952, she won a contest that led to her debut as Violeta, from la traviata, at the Teatro Nuovo in Milan. After that performance, she received advice from Mafalda Favero on her next character, Cio-Cio San de madam butterfly, who sang at La Fenice in Venice. Both roles she had previously sung in her native Savona and would be decisive in her career. But ended 1953 making his debut at La Scala in Milan, as Walter in the wallyby Catalani, along with Renata Tebaldi and Mario Del Monaco. And he came to the conclusion that he was not on the right track. His friendship with Alfredo Kraus allowed him to redirect his career, proposing to study with his teacher, the Catalan Mercedes Llopart, who suggested he dedicate himself to the bel canto repertoire. She combined it with various roles by Weber, Glinka, Mussorgsky, Bizet, and Massenet that she sang in Italian.

Scotto established himself in the main theaters of his country at the end of the fifties. And even made his recording debut as the lead in Lucy of Lammermoorby Donizetti, in 1959, for the record label that Casa Ricordi had just created. She married, the following year, the violinist Lorenzo Anselmi who became her agent and her life partner. In the sixties she reached her international takeoff with two debuts at the Convet Garden in London and the Metropolitan Opera in New York singing Madam Butterfly. After several professional troubles with Italian theater managers, and suffering two robberies at his home in a short space of time, she decided to move to New York in the seventies, where she became a fundamental star of the Metropolitan Opera. There she considerably broadened her repertoire until 1987 in close collaboration with James Levine. And she came to add 26 characters from bel canto to verismo with some famous challenge such as being the first singer to face in that theater the three soprano characters from the triptychby Puccini (Giorgetta, Sister Angelica and Lauretta), in 1976.

His vocal style has always been characterized by achieving a rare combination of vocal agility, dramatic power, and musical credibility. He developed an unmistakable instinct for shaping phrases and coloring words without altering the integrity of what was written on the score. And she applied that same logic to her work as a stage director, where she always tried to get away from any experiment. Among the multiple recordings of her, apart from several live recordings of operas by Donizetti and Bellini, she stood out in Verdi and Puccini with several unforgettable studio recordings. It’s fundamental his 1980 recording of la traviataby Verdi, under the direction of Riccardo Muti (EMI/Warner Classics), where he gives a lesson in musical style and vocal refinement without contravening anything Verdi wrote. And perhaps his phonographic milestone was Madam Butterflyin 1966, under the direction of John Barbirolli (EMI/Warner Classics)where he turns the protagonist into a woman who goes from forced happiness to despair and fear with an absolutely impressive emotional and musical transition.

