Something that has been a bit strange in the last two years is that games developed by Bethesda have been released exclusively for platforms of PlayStationthe perfect examples are deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo. And apparently, they were not going to be the only ones who were going to join the next-generation console from sony.

As commented by the director of the study of Arkane Austin, Harvey Smiththe game they have been working on right now, redfallwas also planned to arrive with PlayStation. However, these plans changed when Microsoft acquired to Bethesdaso they had to discard the version because there was no contract involved.

Here’s what he mentioned:

We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with a capital C. They went in and said ‘No PlayStation 5, we’re focusing on Xbox, PC and Game Pass. It’s not very serious, I even think it’s a good decision. It helps to get into Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity. Game Pass has a ton of players, it could become our biggest game ever thanks to 30 million, where I don’t remember the exact number of subscribers.

Remember that redfall the May 2 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Let’s say that Refall was saved by not having a contract prior to the acquisition, because if the same thing had happened with Deathloop, the promotion we would be seeing would be for PS5. Just in time they managed to buy Bethesda.