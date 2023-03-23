The first spring crocuses blossomed in the capital. Photos of flowers published Telegram-channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

The pictures show that the primroses that have appeared from the ground have already appeared purple flowers. This news has collected several hundred likes from netizens.

Earlier in Moscow, the first snowdrops bloomed. Green stems of flowers appeared from under the snow in mid-March in the west of the capital.

In addition, the main sign of the onset of spring was noticed in a Moscow park. Ogars have arrived in the city.