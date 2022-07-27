The team of Eagles of America He is motivated after having played one on one against Real Madrid in the friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw. Now, the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz would be working hard to close one more contract for this Apertura 2022.
According to information from the journalist Julio Ibanez of TUDNthe azulcrema directive seeks to release the player Jorge Mereso that in this way a foreigner’s place can be vacated and a new footballer can be signed.
Said source indicates that, in case of occurrence, they would go for the Uruguayan brian rodriguezplayer who plays in the Major League Soccer with Los Angeles F.C.. At 22 years old, the winger has aroused the interest of different international clubs, America being one of them.
Although the negotiations would not be easy at all. And it is that one of the groups most interested in signing Rodríguez is Flamengo from Brazil, a team that would have already approached eagerly to ask about his services.
Also, the name of brian rodriguez rang loudly at the end of June, since Monterey Striped He was nothing to hire him, however, in the end they decided to opt for Joao Rojas.
This is how America seeks to give way to the Spanish defender Jorge Meré to bet on brian rodrigueza player who with the arrival of Gareth Bale has been erased by coach Steven Cherundolo.
