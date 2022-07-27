Who has followed the editions of The Voice of Italy can’t not remember Sister Cristina Peel. Born in 1988, it was back in 2014 when she appeared on the stage of the auditions of the program carrying the cover of the song No Onefrom Alicia Keys.

The judges as soon as they heard her powerful and in tune voice immediately turned and were speechless when they saw before their eyes a nun wearing a cassock.

Source: web

J-Ax above all he was so impressed by his talent that he was moved. That edition of the reality show was then obviously overwhelmed by Sister Cristina who from that moment had great popularity.

The doors of success opened in front of him and he has also released two albums: Sister Cristina in 2014 and Happyin 2018. In 2019 she also ventured into a new dancer experience by participating in Dancing with the Stars being eliminated during the eighth episode. His last appearance on television lies in 2020 as a guest on the television broadcast Guess My Age – Guess the age.

From that moment on, she left the scene a bit, moving away from the spotlight. Sister Cristina we are used to always seeing her in cassocks, but are you curious to know her when she was still young and she had not yet taken the vows?

In fact, a photo has emerged from the past that portrays her when she was still called simply Cristina Scuccia. Here’s what it was like:

Source: web

Cristina has always had a passion for singing and acting and in 2008 she graduated fromStar Rose academy precisely in these disciplines that he carried forward with passion even after the year 2012 when he decided to take the vows.

But the fact of having become a nun has never been in the way of her passion for singing that she has carried forward over the years. In 2019, she also took the perpetual vowsalso renewing the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience.