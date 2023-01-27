Despite only having released two episodes, the series of The Last of Us It has already been one of the most acclaimed in the world, this is due to its way of preserving the essence of the game and also having extra data that enriches its world. And now that the plot is progressing somewhat consistently, people are wondering how far the events will go.

In a new interview, Neil Druckman Y Graig Mazin, the main managers of the program, talked about everything that the game will cover, confessing that they will only be the first video game. For their part, they also clarify that the events of left behindthe DLC that is a kind of prequel story to when Ellie began his journey.

It is worth mentioning that they are looking to work on more than one season, in fact a few minutes ago a poster was revealed to the public that, indeed, the second wave of episodes will be a reality. That means, that we will see the arc in which it appears Abbyand obviously I would have to elaborate more chapters since it lasts twice as long as the first game.

For now, it is estimated that there will be nine episodes of the first season, with durations ranging from 40 minutes to one hour. In the second episode we saw a sacrifice that fans of the game already saw coming. And now, the protagonists are going to continue on their way to find Bill, who apparently will have a backstory that was not seen in the game.

Remember that The Last of Us premieres a new segment every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. from Mexico.

Via: gizmodo

Editor’s note: By the time this note is being written, it’s already Friday, so there are only two days left to continue watching the series. Now with this program involved, Sundays are going to be much more enjoyable.