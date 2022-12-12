PS Madrid Monday, December 12, 2022, 16:21



The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, known as ‘little Nicolás’, to 3 years and 5 months in prison for a crime of usurpation of public functions and a continued crime of falsifying an official document committed by an individual by posing as a member of the Government of Mariano Rajoy in a property sale transaction.

In a sentence, the magistrates of the Seventh Section have considered it pertinent to acquit Gómez Iglesias of the crime of fraud for which he was accused.

The decision takes place after on November 7 the court left the trial in which “little Nicolás” denied that he was posing as a member of the Government to defraud businessman Javier Martínez de la Hidalga in the sale. from a farm located in Toledo called ‘La Alamedilla’, as the Prosecutor’s Office maintained in the indictment in which it claimed six years in prison for the young man.