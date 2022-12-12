Security Policy | President Niinistö will participate in the defense summit in Riga

The second host of the JEF heads of state meeting is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

President Sauli Niinistö will participate next Monday in the meeting of heads of JEF countries in Riga. The JEF, or Joint Expeditionary Force, is a multilateral defense cooperation framework led by Britain, which includes ten member countries. The topics of the meeting are Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the security situation in Europe.

The meeting will be hosted by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, which leads the JEF cooperation Rishi Sunak.

Before the JEF meeting, President Niinistö will meet the President of Latvia By Egils Levits.

Finland has been involved in JEF cooperation since 2017. In addition to Britain and Finland, the Netherlands, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Estonia are involved.

The group’s goal is to develop the countries’ military capabilities through joint exercises, prevent crises and, if necessary, act together in crisis situations. JEF can be used to support, for example, a UN, NATO or EU operation. The operating environment is mainly Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region.