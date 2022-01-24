Guadalajara Jalisco.- After a few hours of the triumph of the Charros from Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific League, authorities closed the stadium for exceeding the permitted capacity.

The Inspection and Surveillance Directorate of the Zapopan City Council, Jalisco, sanctioned 116 establishments for failing to comply with sanitary measures to prevent Covid-19, including the Pan American Baseball Stadium.

Zapopan authorities placed closure seals on the stadium entrances last Sunday, after the venue received 16 thousand people in games six and seven of the final, on Friday and Saturday, when the protocol indicated 60 percent of its capacity, that is, 9,600 people.

In the next few hours, the Charros team would have a meeting to clarify the situation, in addition to pay a fine to the Zapopan City Council to be able to use the stadium again.

The Charros de Jalisco are preparing to represent Mexico in the Caribbean Series in the coming days, so they will have to use the stadium beforehand for their training prior to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In the operation from Friday to Sunday, 310 inspections were carried out in bars, wings, breweries, clubs, nightclubs, event halls and casinos in the Andares, Chapalita, Zona Real, La Mojonera, Public Server areas and the López Mateos and Mariano Otero corridors.

Of the above, 116 resulted in warnings for those responsible for each turn to reinforce a healthy distance and force the use of face masks among attendees.

The operation was also present on Saturday the 22nd at the AKRON stadium and at the Teatro Galerías, where preventive sanitary measures were respected.