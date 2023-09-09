Saturday, September 9, 2023, 7:35 p.m.



Three months after the last time, a new discharge of sewage forces the Cala Reona beach, between the Calblanque natural park and Cabo de Palos, in Cartagena, to be closed to swimming. Those who came to this natural area this Saturday to enjoy the penultimate Saturday of summer found the red flag prohibiting going into the sea and a Civil Protection sign informing that the beach was closed due to a spill “until further notice.” following instructions from the Ministry of Health.

In mid-June, the Cartagena City Council was forced to close that same stretch of coast for several days due to a discharge from the La Manga Sur wastewater treatment plant, in Playa Honda. A month earlier, he had finished relocating the outfall that brings the water purified at that plant into the Mediterranean on the seabed. The pipeline had remained visible to everyone for much of the winter, battered by storms.

On that occasion he attributed the spill to the theft of a cable about two kilometers long that served the treatment plant control building. That theft affected the building of the systems that regulate the purification processes and caused an anomalous operation of the wastewater treatment, according to the City Council, which on Saturday did not inform LA TRUTH of what happened on this occasion.

Neighbors, environmentalists, fishermen and coastal defense groups have been denouncing the poor functioning of the treatment plant for years. They not only demand a definitive solution for the emissary; They also demand a global solution for all the wastewater treatment problems in La Manga and the southern Mar Menor Sur, as well as its frequent discharges into the Mediterranean.