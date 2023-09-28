Recently the program Despierta América managed to capture the reappearance of Sergio Basteri (Sergio Gallego Basteri), the younger brother by Luis Miguel. The brother of the famous Mexican singer had stayed away from the public eye for 17 years, however he was surprised at an airport where he was able to hear the whistle voicewhich would have sounded very similar to that of his famous brother.

From then on there has been speculation about whether Sergio Basteri also He sings as well as Luis Miguel. In this regard, the media took advantage of a public event to approach the politician Antonio Pérez Garibay, father of the Formula 1 driver ‘Checo’ Pérez, and ask him about it. The businessman is also close to Luis Miguel, so he was asked if Sergio Basteri sings.

To the surprise of many, Pérez Garibay’s response has been quite surprising, as he even states that the younger brother of Luis Miguel He would be more talented than Elton John himself. Furthermore, ‘Checo’ Pérez’s father explained why he dares to say that Sergio has better attributes than the famous European singer, composer and musician.

Sergio Basteri, Luis Miguel’s younger brother, was captured by Despierta América after years absent from the public scene/ Photo: Despierta América Special/ Luis Miguel.

“Sergio Basteri is a great human being, he is a good guy. I want to tell you something, Sergio sings incredible, he has a privileged voice. I told him he plays and plays the piano better than Elton John. They are great artists, they bring great genes and I respect them,” revealed Antonio Pérez Garibay.

Why do they say that Sergio Basteri, Luis Miguel’s brother, sings better than Elton John/Special photo

This is how the timbre of Sergio Basteri’s voice, which is so similar to that of his famous brother Luis Miguel, has generated a stir because could be a star potentially if at some point he decided to leave isolation and dedicate himself to music as the performer of ‘Por Beneath the Table’ and ‘La Bikina’. Even Sergio could be as or more prodigious than Elton John according to what Checo Pérez’s father declared.

On the other hand, the Mexican politician also spoke about the possible reason why Luis Miguel would not attend the upcoming wedding of his daughter Michelle Salas. He explained that Luis Miguel is a great human being and that if perhaps he is not at his daughter’s wedding it is because he would want to respect the space and time of the couple, since he believes that the presence of ‘El Sol’ at Michelle’s wedding could steal attention from boyfriends.

