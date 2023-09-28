How do you count Africa? Who and from where are the continent’s news published in the media written? Do we really know the causes of the movements that are currently shaking some countries? What possibilities do new technologies offer to encourage reciprocal knowledge and what risk does the misinformation that the rapid entry of the Internet into Africa entails? These are some of the questions that Spanish and African journalists asked themselves on Wednesday during a meeting in Madrid aimed at analyzing the challenges and shortcomings when it comes to reporting.

For Donato Ndongo, writer and journalist from Equatorial Guinea, information about Africa continues in a vague, stereotyped way and with great ignorance of the reality of the countries. “The movements that we are currently seeing in Africa, unforeseen for Europeans, were foreseeable for Africans and even took a while to arrive. The current unrest would not occur if Africans felt that the benefits of their natural resources had a positive impact on their lives,” he said during the IV Africa-Spain Journalists Meeting, organized by Africa House and the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the collaboration of the Anesvad Foundation and ‘la Caixa’ Foundation.

According to this veteran journalist, the illiteracy, health deficit or lack of infrastructure that in many cases cause the protests or uprisings that have recently been seen in countries such as Senegal, Niger, Mali or Sudan have their origin in the “unacceptable exploitation that It did not stop with independence,” but they are often overlooked in the news. “Fictitious independences that created States without sovereignty, where stability took precedence instead of freedom and by governments that are a hindrance to coexistence and development,” he added.

Disinformation, many of the speakers agreed, also has a great influence on the social problems that explode on the continent and “fighting against it” allows us to tackle them, but our own solutions are needed, requested Caroline Anipah, director of the verification medium in Ghana. Dubawa. “We know that there is a lot of false information on social networks, but in Africa the penetration of social networks is not that high either; “There are still many people who continue to get their information through television and radio.”

For Ndongo, Europe and its press “continue not to listen to African needs”, which he summarized in three: freedom, development and dignity, and they appear increasingly “more elusive and distant” from the concerns of the continent.

Inform with context and nuances

How can you report on Africa if there are no Africans in the gatherings, if publishers “relegate the continent’s authors to a ghetto” or if European universities barely pay attention to African culture? The attendees also asked themselves this, highlighting that among the reasons to inform more and better about this region of the world is that in 30 years one in four people will be African.

During the meeting, the sources used in the media were analyzed, the investment, often scarce, that is made in correspondents or permanent collaborators in Africa from the Spanish media and also the chosen topics, which are rarely discussed. away from migration, food security or global health.

According to Tobi A. Oluwatola, director of the Center for Innovation and Development of Journalism in Nigeria, the African issues that appear most in the Spanish press are bad news or topics that show a negative reality. “We need to raise the quality of dialogue and journalistic stories about Africa in Europe, where quick analyzes are published that emphasize the negative, often depriving the people of Africa of dignity. We need to report with more respect, context and nuance,” he said.

Dani Madrid-Morales, a disinformation expert and doctor from the University of Sheffield, pointed out that foreign powers fight to impose their narrative in the African communication space. “Information has become a commodity that countries like Russia, China, Turkey and the United States fight for,” he stressed.

“Is it not reported because it is not of interest or is it not of interest because it is not reported?”, the attendees asked themselves. “Where are the real people: the unionists, the artistic avant-garde and the African women?” they insisted.

Do we know how to reflect the impetus of African youth increasingly connected to the Internet who do not identify with the country of their parents? Alicia Rico, MAE

Eva Trindade, a Mozambican journalist, rows against the current to show in her television program an unknown face of her country, even for her own fellow citizens. “In my country, when women appear in the media, they are only witnesses or victims. Of violence, poverty, climate change. But we never talk about women leaders, women with power. I do it in my program, where I also talk about laws that we already have and are unknown to the general public and affect women, such as a law against domestic violence or against child marriage,” she said.

The Spanish journalist Jaume Portell, who has just published Why don’t they stay in Africa? (Why don’t they stay in Africa?, Aledis Editorial) has invited us to change the questions that are asked when reporting on the continent. “My question is not what Africa would do without Europe, but what Europe would do without Africa,” she launched, also inviting us to reflect on what would happen if oil-producing African countries began to industrialize. “To some extent, we need them to be like that,” he added.

Along the same lines, Alicia Rico, director for Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, insisted that “a new look” is needed because the African reality changes rapidly. “Do we know how to reflect the impetus of African youth increasingly connected to the Internet who do not identify with the country of their parents? 70% of the African population was born after independence,” said the person in charge.

