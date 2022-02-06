Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The charming Yamileth Rosales Lopez celebrated his birthday Number 16 surrounded by her loved ones, who organized a surprise party for her.

The birthday girl Yamileth Rosales López He enjoyed a couple of incredible hours with his family and friends in a well-known restaurant in the city.

The young woman and her guests tasted various dishes, including goat meat, sushi and pizza. As well as some desserts.

One of the most emotional moments of the celebration was when her parents sent her a tender message to wish her the best that day and always.

The celebrated received dozens of gifts, including beautiful bouquets of flowers, a chocolate cake and balloons.

Congratulations Yamilet!