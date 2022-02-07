Healthcare Kannelmäki health center was outsourced and queues dramatically shortened – This is how the “Hattula model” works

At the Kannelmäki health station in Helsinki, you can contact a doctor during the first call.

Kannelmäen the health center was privatized to Terveystalo in October, and the waiting time for a doctor has been dramatically reduced. Currently, the queuing time for non-urgent care in Kannelmäki is 15 days, compared to 42 days in April 2021.

According to a recent comparison statistic published by the City of Helsinki, you can wait an average of 35 days for unhurried medical time at a health center. Among the fastest health centers are the Ruoholahti and Kannelmäki health centers, which were decided to be outsourced after a heated political debate.

In Ruoholahti, the queuing time is even shorter than in Kannelmäke, but the director of the Helsinki health centers Timo Lukkarinen According to Ruoholahti, not as many customers have moved as desired.

Lukkarinen also emphasizes that the comparison with the city’s own health centers is not fair at this stage, as private individuals have not fully participated in Helsinki’s interest rate efforts. Of the city’s own health centers, Suutarila fared even better than Kannelmäki.

Let’s forget now comparisons between different health centers and an attempt is made to find out why Kannelmäki’s queues have shortened since privatization.

It is first explained how the health centers have a doctor in charge of the clinical work at the Kannelmäki health center Katarina Smedsin according to traditionally supplied.

Smeds has been employed by Terveystalo since 2019 and before that he worked for ten years as a health center doctor in the City of Helsinki.

According to the traditional model, a client in need of urgent care calls the health center and states that they want to make an appointment with a doctor. He will be given time to see a doctor.

In the operating model originally developed by Terveystalo for the Hattula health station, the first contact of any caller with the health center will not be a mere appointment, but the caller will be treated immediately, during the call.

If the nurse is unable to resolve the problem reported by the caller, she will mute the call for a moment and seek advice from a doctor sitting in the same room. Or from a physiotherapist.

“This is a crucial difference. If necessary, the caller will receive medical help during their first call, even if it is a so-called unhurried effort, ”says Smeds.

Smedsin According to him, a large proportion of the patients at the Kannelmäki health center can receive treatment immediately, and not in fifteen days.

“Besides, we’ve already come down from those fifteen days, last week the figure was thirteen and a half and we want to get to less than seven days,” Smeds says.

According to Smeds, the dream has not been blown away by the wind, as the operating model is constantly being developed to be more efficient.

Nurse Leo Graf treats the patient’s foot at the Kannelmäki health center.

But if every caller’s phone is taken care of immediately on the phone, won’t call waiting times increase?

“No one has to queue on the phone because we use a callback service. If the morning is busy and there are a lot of calls in the queue, the patient’s problem, which requires more time, will be recorded at the first contact and discussed with him a second time in the afternoon, or even in the evening, because the health center is open until nine in the evening, ”says Smeds.

The doctor or physiotherapist will decide if the caller can be helped remotely or if they need to arrive at a health center. If the health station is calm, the client will be asked to come on site immediately.

Every day, two doctors help those who contact the health center by phone and two doctors who come to book an unhurried doctor’s appointment on site.

A walk-in service has been created for them.

Its the idea is the same as in a telephone service. When a client comes to the reception desk to book an unhurried doctor’s appointment, they will be treated immediately instead of making an appointment.

The nurse will direct the client to the room, and if the ailment requires medical attention, the nurse will call the on-call walk-in doctor in the lobby.

One of Kannelmäki’s walk-in doctors is a consulting doctor who moves to where the nurses call him, and the other treats clients who need more urgent care in their own room on an emergency basis.

An essential part of the operating model is that customers with multiple illnesses do not have to call the general number of the health center. They will be assigned a caregiver to whom they can call directly if necessary.

“We personally contact people we find needing help based on patient data. They are very pleased with our calls and wonder if it may be true that the health center wants to discuss the treatment of diseases on its own initiative, ”says Smeds.

Friday night there are patients in the waiting room at the health center who, due to poor condition or language skills, are unable to share their experiences of new approaches.

On the way home, there is talk of a corona in the taxi, and the driver says he contracted the disease a month ago. He also says the way the infection survived was special to him.

The driver was contacted at the Kannelmäki health center and wondered if the man had not been seen for three years.

“I have diabetes, I have high blood pressure and I am overweight. But when I am a Finnish man, I did not consider it necessary to go to the doctor, the prescriptions have been renewed on the phone. ”

However, the driver agreed to go to the health station for a health check. From there, he was immediately sent to the hospital emergency room.

“My blood pressure was 230/130, the medication dosage was wrong and it also turned out I had Korona. Now then I measure and observe myself and I go there again soon for control. My well-being has improved a lot thanks to its playing, ”says the driver.