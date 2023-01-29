Madrid.- The controversy that has surrounded Gerard Piqué for several months continues to give people something to talk about, since recently a famous Spanish media managed to expose the ex-soccer player for spy on the networks of a paparazzi that has haunted him for years.

Jordi Martin He is the Spanish paparazzi who has followed the life of Gerard Piqué for many years, and he is the one who has followed the story after the scandalous separation that the 35-year-old businessman starred with Shakira for an alleged infidelity.

Through a publication on the platform of instagram from the famous showThe fat and the skinny‘, it was revealed that the famous former soccer player has been visiting the media profile from his official account on the social network.

Everything seems to indicate that Gerard Piqué has been very aware of the photographs and information that the journalist shares for the world of entertainment, and could not avoid investigating what is said about him, his girlfriend, Clara Chiaand very presumably about the interpreter of ‘Sale el sol’.

“CLEARLY #Piqué watching the stories of our @jordimartinpaparazzi”, the medium wrote on the Instagram platform accompanied by a screenshot of the infallible proof.

This publication caused a furor among millions of users, as they began to come up with various theories about the reasons that the owner of ‘Kosmos’ had to review the profile from the show business.

Likewise, the 35-year-old Catalan received numerous ridicule from Internet users, who even named Piqué as the main fan of the paparazzi.

However, the photographer was also highly criticized by some, as they point out that invading someone’s private life is a terrible task, but Jordi did not take the bad comments into account, he only responded to an account that is faithful to the romance between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, where they insinuated that his partner left him to be more aware of the life of Shakira’s ex.

However, despite the fact that Jordi Martin has been an indispensable piece to learn more about the breakup between Shakira and Gerard Piqué due to the exclusivity of the information, neither the Catalan nor the Barranquillera want the press.

It must be remembered that the Colombian artist does not look favorably on the media, considering that they turned the separation with the father of her children into “a total circus”.