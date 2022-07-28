THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, July 28, 2022, 4:14 p.m.



The company hired by the Ministry of Health to capture the large snake that was found two weeks ago at the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia managed to catch a snake similar to the one sighted on Thursday, according to sources from the center. However, the smaller size of this specimen reveals that it is not the same reptile that was discovered on July 18, so their search continues.

The large animal was spotted while prowling around the hospital laboratory, “an area that is not very crowded and in which there is no patient traffic.” The discovery of this snake forced the technicians who worked in these facilities to relocate so that they could “continue with their usual tasks, which were carried out normally.”

The finding of snakes in inhabited spaces is not uncommon. A few months ago, a family from Totana discovered that a snake had crept into the living room of their home, located in the center of the town. The owners notified the Local Police, who asked the Civil Protection officers for help to capture the animal. Once captured, the reptile was moved to the Piedra de la Víbora path in Sierra Espuña, where it was released. It was a specimen of a horseshoe snake with a pointed head.