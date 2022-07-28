Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

After circulating news during the past hours about its deterioration, the Egyptian artist, Alaa Abdel-Khalek, revealed the details of his health condition, stressing that it is very stable, and he is at his home, and adheres to the instructions of the treating doctor, and he told “Al-Ittihad” that what was raised about the deterioration of his condition recently is incorrect, calling on promoters This news is accurate because of its negative impact on his family and friends.

Abdel-Khaleq revealed that the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has not communicated with him for more than 5 years, and that his friends are the ones who communicate with him, including music distributor Hamid Al-Shaeri, Hisham Abbas, Helmy Abdel-Baqi, Hassan Abdel-Majeed, composer Essam Karika, singer Hanan and Mona Abdel-Ghani.

Alaa Abdel-Khaleq, born in Cairo, February 23, 1964, graduated from the Institute of Arab Music and specialized in playing the “ney” instrument. He is considered one of the “cassette” stars in the eighties and nineties of the last century. The “Friends” band, in cooperation with the late musician Ammar Al-Shari’i, released their first album in 1980, and one of their most famous songs was “The Borders.” However, Al-Shari’i decided to dissolve the band due to his preoccupation with the soundtrack for films and series, and the personal circumstances of the two artists.

In 1985, Alaa released his first album, “Mersal”, in cooperation with Hamid Al Shaeri, composed and distributed, and his artistic successes continued, and their artistic cooperation continued in the “Weyaki” album, which was released in 1987, and the album “Ashank”, in 1989.

Among his works are also the albums “Raj’elk”, “Hattarifni”, “I changed”, “Maktoob”, “Lazim”, “Tayarah Waraq”, “Al-Dream”, “Al-Laila”, “Ain Ba Ain”, and after that he stopped singing at the beginning of the year. In the 2000s, due to a health problem that affected his vocal cords, he returned with the album “Hobb Mesh Adi” in 2007 on digital platforms.