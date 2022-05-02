As the concept of geo arbitrage and our understanding of it are on the rise, spending USD, EUR, and other major currencies in countries that offer an arbitrage advantage is making even more sense.

With the affordable flights revolution since the 90s, those of us who live in a developed part of the world can fly anywhere around the globe for prices that don’t break the bank. While we are at it, most of us will grab one or more of the opportunities offered by our leisure or business destinations. What marked 2010 and beyond on top of the opportunist and utilitarian maximalist lists is certainly the concept of travel combined with whether a wellness retreat, a cosmetic treatment, or both.

This opened up the mysterious box of cosmetic procedures that were formerly only available to the ultra-wealthy and famous. Reaching out to the cosmetic touches you always wanted and boosting your confidence is therefore the new normal. People have access to detailed information on all sorts of cosmetic procedures, all around the world. Some clinics even offer free online consultations specific to your situation and needs.

The most advanced and trusted destination

Whichever search engine or resource we dig into, one destination, in particular, seems to stand out from the rest of the world; Turkey. Among the many reasons why Turkey, it can be confidently stated that they have got it right by specializing in a few particular areas of cosmetic surgeries while most other competitors try to offer “everything”.

Turkey was also the leading destination back in the 90s and 2000s when lasic eye correction surgeries were taking the world by storm. Thus, already with a great history of rapport, Turkish cosmetic surgeons are shown among the most experienced and skillful.

“There aren’t many other destinations where patients will come across surgeons with tens of thousands of hours of practical experience in one specific area,” says Dr. Seda Oleroglu of one of the Heva Clinic hair transplant center in Istanbul. Dr. Oleroglu is a hair transplant surgeon and she has been treating patients from all over the world along with her highly experienced team, for over decades.

At Heva Clinic where she treats her patients, people receive hair transplant operations with the most cutting-edge technology ever available worldwide.

“Majority of our patients come back for a different cosmetic treatment after experiencing their first with us. Our procedures are budget-friendly for everyday people who live in the developed world and certainly unmatched with the quality as well as the aftercare we provide” she adds.

On top of the medical quality, expertise, and low prices, Turkish people are friendly by nature and the food is just amazing. Many who have visited the country for a few days’ cosmetic touch-ups end up falling in love and even purchasing property in Turkey.

Psychology and Hairloss

On another note, the psychological effects of hair loss or balding are surprisingly heavy on the human psyche. According to a study published in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology (2019), the association between baldness and anxiety leading to depression was found positive.

Heva Clinic provides permanent solutions

Dr. Oleroglu of Heva Clinic is a firm believer that hair restoration is not just for the looks, but to restore confidence and happiness. She adds; “the human culture has a tendency to seek topical solutions when it comes to skin and hair health. I believe that if more people knew that there’s a permanent solution to restore their hair with a short and cost-effective transplant procedure here in Turkey, baldness would be eradicated…”.

Hair transplantation procedures take a surprisingly short amount of time despite the fact that in most cases, hair grafts are harvested and transplanted one by one. A hair transplant procedure may take anywhere from a couple of hours to six hours, depending on your scale of baldness and the technique used by your surgeon.

At Heva Clinic, international patients are looked after from arrival till their departure, assisted by VIP airport, hotel and clinic transfers, luxury hotel bookings, and the aftercare period. Patients leave Heva with a handy goodie bag that contains the necessary medical shampoos, creams, and other tools that you’ll need in the first week following your hair transplant.