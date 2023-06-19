Monday, June 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They attack a member of Junior de Barranquilla with a firearm: this is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in Sports
0
They attack a member of Junior de Barranquilla with a firearm: this is what is known


close

Leider Frias

Leider Frías, Junior’s prop man from Barranquilla.

Photo:

Official page of the Junior of Barranquilla

Leider Frías, Junior’s prop man from Barranquilla.

The man was meeting in the municipality of Soledad when he was hit by bullets.

Leider Frías, a member of the Barranquilla Junior team for 25 years, was shot this Sunday in Soledad, when he was meeting in the Villa Katanga neighborhood.

See also  Millionaires vs. Mineiro: date and time of the Copa Libertadores match

Attack against a member of the Barranquilla Junior

According to the first reports, Frías, a prop for the shark group, was the victim of a firearm attack after noon.

Fabio Póveda, an experienced local journalist, reported that Frías is hospitalized and remains in delicate condition.

According to the preliminary report of the authorities, Frías was having lunch with another person when two subjects on a motorcycle arrived at the place where they were meeting.

Apparently, the grill man fired repeatedly at Frías and his companion.

(You can read: Millonarios would make an order with a view to the final against Nacional).

Two years ago, in September 2021, Grimaldy Enrique Frías Trillos, Leiner’s brother, was murdered in the Las Marinas neighborhood of Soledad.

At that time, the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police reported that the events occurred after Grimaldy did not give a beer to a subject who asked for it.

Leider Frías, a symbol of Junior from Barranquilla

Photo:

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency

Leider Frías is recognized as a symbol of Junior de Barranquilla.

He has been a team utility man since 1998.

See also  Milan are looking for a twin for Leao: they like Berardi. To decide the future of Diaz

In 2016 he had been injured in the middle of an attempted robbery.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#attack #member #Junior #Barranquilla #firearm

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cint G remembers Tongo with an emotional video for Father’s Day: "greetings to heaven"

Cint G remembers Tongo with an emotional video for Father's Day: "greetings to heaven"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result