They attack a member of Junior de Barranquilla with a firearm: this is what is known

Leider Frías, a member of the Barranquilla Junior team for 25 years, was shot this Sunday in Soledad, when he was meeting in the Villa Katanga neighborhood.

Attack against a member of the Barranquilla Junior

According to the first reports, Frías, a prop for the shark group, was the victim of a firearm attack after noon.

Fabio Póveda, an experienced local journalist, reported that Frías is hospitalized and remains in delicate condition.

According to the preliminary report of the authorities, Frías was having lunch with another person when two subjects on a motorcycle arrived at the place where they were meeting.

Apparently, the grill man fired repeatedly at Frías and his companion.

(You can read: Millonarios would make an order with a view to the final against Nacional).

Two years ago, in September 2021, Grimaldy Enrique Frías Trillos, Leiner’s brother, was murdered in the Las Marinas neighborhood of Soledad.

At that time, the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police reported that the events occurred after Grimaldy did not give a beer to a subject who asked for it.

Leider Frías, a symbol of Junior from Barranquilla

Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos Agency

Leider Frías is recognized as a symbol of Junior de Barranquilla.

He has been a team utility man since 1998.

In 2016 he had been injured in the middle of an attempted robbery.

More news

SPORTS