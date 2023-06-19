Women’s Eurobasket – Group A – working day 3 Spain Greece

The Spanish team exhausted Greece and that leads them to the Eurobasket quarterfinals. Under the leadership of Queralt Casas (16 points), Spain let their rivals cook in their own sweat. With a good starting five, but many shortcomings on the bench, the Hellenes reached their zenith in the third quarter, in which they came within a shot of the Spanish, but very tired for the final stretch, they saw how the most choral game of the Spanish ones put them in their place.

Spain knew its destiny before starting the match against Greece. After Montenegro’s victory against Latvia, a victory left the Spanish players classified as first in the group; a defeat sent the team home, so against the Greeks they played it to heads or tails. Of course, the precedents invited optimism. Of the twenty previous matches, Spain won 19. The statistics, at least favored the women of Miguel Méndez.

And it will still be favorable after the Tel Aviv Arena match. Spain insisted on drying up the sources of inspiration for the Greeks and tied Fasoula short, always well defended and with good help from the Spanish players every time she had the ball. Spanou could not shine at his level either, and among the Greeks, only Pavlopoulou stood out, the best in the first half, with nine points and a lot of dynamism in his game.

Despite the fact that Spain dominated in the light, the percentages were not entirely favourable, which was a symptom that the women in white were more nervous than usual, risking the classification all or nothing. In rebounds, Spain was below, and also in shooting accuracy. They made up for it because the Greek losses and the Spanish robberies followed one another. In addition, every time one of the important pieces of the Greek team went to rest on the bench, the drop in performance of his team was noticeable.

Spain went into the first break with a minimal advantage (20-18), because the Greeks pressed at the end of the fourth. In the second, the Spanish advantage was extended. A triple from Ouvina led to an incipient takeoff, but the outside shots did not go in and the difference did not go further. Despite the fact that Spain left Greece by nine points, their scoring balance was poor (15).

The second half started well, with a triple by Cazorla, but Greece applied itself in defense, spending the last of its remaining strength. With their top quintet on the field, they reduced the gap to two points (40-38) and were three times away from taking the lead. But Méndez’s players got their act together. Although they lost the third quarter, they struggled on defense, stole countless balls (12), and exhausted the Greek players. Spanou played 33 minutes; Fasoula 30, and the inspired Povlopoulou 27. His batteries ran out in the fourth quarter. The Spanish held up well, despite the fact that María Conde was injured right away and she watched almost the entire game from the bench. But among those who were, they fixed themselves in the last quarter to clear up any doubts. Queralt Casas, Ouvina and Carrera were the most successful in attack, but the defense improved a lot in the final ten minutes. The steals continued, the rebound was no longer so clear for the Greeks, with their vision blurred by fatigue, and the possessions lost due to the good rival defense were minimized. Spain played a last quarter downwind (21-11) to secure first place in the group and reach the quarterfinals without having to go through the round of 16 process. The first objective, to be in the Pre-Olympic, is closer.

