Thursday, October 5, 2023, 00:35



The socialist municipal group demanded this Wednesday from the government team a solution for the six administrators of the school cleaning contract who have not been subrogated by Actúa, Servicios y Medio Ambiente, the new concessionaire that takes over from FCC.

For the socialist councilor Pedro Contreras the situation is “intolerable” and he blamed “Noelia Arroyo for guaranteeing that large contracts are made in accordance with the law, which includes the subrogation of all workers.”

Actúa, Servicios y Medio Ambiente clarified to LA VERDAD that the six administrative staff “are FCC structural personnel, so they cannot be subrogated. “FCC was informed sufficiently in advance.”

A municipal spokesperson confirmed that Actúa “has hired 97% of the staff, including 100% of the cleaning staff.” That is, 201 employees out of 207. She added that “the obligation of the City Council is to ensure compliance with the law and the contract, as well as the effective provision of the service and the rights of the workers.”