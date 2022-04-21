Lima.- The Council of Ministers of Peru approved this Wednesday send to Congress a bill that proposes applying chemical castration to rapists of minorsafter the commotion caused in the country by the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a 3-year-old girl.

The decision was communicated, in a press conference, by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Félix Chero, who indicated that the project proposes this measure “for crimes against sexual freedom with a determined penalty.”

In that sense, he stressed that castration will only be applied after a person sentenced for that crime has served his sentence.

Read more: Peru cancels mask order in public areas of Lima

“This is an accessory sentence to the main sentence, which will be applied once the sentence is served,” he explained.

Chero maintained that the project proposes to modify several articles of the Penal Code referring to rape crime, except those that establish life imprisonment, which applies to those who attack minors under 10 years of age, harass minors up to 14 years old being their guardian or cause them death or serious injury during the attack.

The minister admitted that this “is a proposal that has to be debated and analyzed” by Parliament, since in addition to “specialized medical treatment to inhibit libido” it includes preventive measures in the area of ​​mental health, sexual education and a registry National Sex Offenders.

“It is not only about punitive aspects, but about preventive measures” he remarked before ruling out that this could lead to an eventual disassociation of Peru from the Pact of San José, because the death penalty is not being “proposed.”

In his turn, Prime Minister Aníbal Torres acknowledged that the proposal has been “quite debated” in his country since it was raised last Saturday by President Pedro Castillo and said that the Executive respects “all opinions.”

Torres recalled that there are countries in which the death penalty is applied to rapists and added that attacks of this type on minors “have increased enormously” in Peru.

“The State has to react, here Congress will evaluate, debate this bill and make the decision it deems necessary to be able to combat this very serious crime,” he concluded.

The Peruvian Executive developed the project after the shock and anger produced in the country by the kidnapping and rape of a three-year-old girl in Chiclayo, the capital of the northern region of Lambayeque.

The little girl was reported by her relatives as missing on April 12 and a day later the National Police found her and arrested the alleged perpetrator of the abuse, a 48-year-old man, who was accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of rape and rape. kidnapping of a minor.

The National Prosecutor’s Office later issued nine months of preventive detention against the detainee and maintained that “the accused would receive the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.”

This Saturday, President Castillo assured that “crimes of sexual violence against boys and girls will not be tolerated” by his government “nor will they go unpunished” and called for “an enormous reflection as a country to adopt more severe State public policies that safeguard the human rights of the most defenseless.

Read More: Too Much Fentanyl! Ohio doctor acquitted of 14 murder charges

The Peruvian Presidency specified that chemical castration consists of administering drugs that reduce libido and inhibit sexual desire and is used as “a method of prevention against sexual assault, and also as punishment for those who commit crimes of this nature.”