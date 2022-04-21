Mafia, stolen gold turned into ingots and resold

TO Palermo five arrests for external competition in mafia association and money laundering, aggravated stolen goods and extortion. Five companies and assets worth around 5 million euros were seized. Rivers of precious metal under the control of the Porta Nuova mafia district. The financiers of the Special Currency Police Unit, in collaboration with the Provincial Command of Palermo who carried out the order issued by the Palermo investigating judge at the request of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate against entrepreneurs in the gold trade sector. The seals are affixed to companies, sums of money, gold, financial resources, registered movable property, in the availability of 27 suspectsincluding holders of “I buy gold“.

The activity, which also made use of the statements of some collaborators of justice, revealed a gold laundering mechanism put in place by a Palermo company that allegedly acted as a collector of large quantities of precious metal collected in the reference area both by thieves and robbers and by fences. An illicit system that exercised widespread control over money laundering and receiving stolen goods precious metals of illicit origin. The company, financed in the bud by the then regent of the mafia family of Borgo Vecchioin the three-year period 2016-2018, declared gold sales operations for over 2.19 tons, for a value of over 75 million euros.

In particular, it would have emerged that, in a first phase, the gold – which would have been purchased in total omission of the anti-money laundering, tax and public safety obligations and knowing that it was the result of crimes – would have been subjected to a merger process to be then sold to other traders in the form of ingots. Subsequently, in order to reduce the risks and to give a semblance of legality to the large quantities of handled gold, the entrepreneurs would have made use of “buy gold”, in relation to which serious indications of crime would have emerged regarding the issue of false sales invoices . Numerous searches were carried out.

