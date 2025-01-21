Improve schedules and frequencies in Zaragoza-Lérida railway line and reestablish the Binéfar (Huesca) connection with Lérida These are the two points that we want to urge the central government to address with the presentation of a non-legal proposal in the Congress of Deputies.

This NLP has been presented today by Jorge Pueyo, CHA deputy and deputy spokesperson for Grupo Plurinacional Sumar in the town of Monzón, in Huesca, before the media in order to vindicate “once again” the situation of the Monzón-Lérida railway corridorwhich is fundamental for eastern Alto Aragón.

With this NLP, it is intended that the Congress of Deputies urge the central Government, specifically the Ministry of Transport, to improve the schedules and frequencies of the Zaragoza-Lérida railway line in 2025 and to reestablish the Binéfar-Lérida connection, taking into account the condition of Public Service Obligation, therefore the responsibility of the General Administration of the State.

Currently, conventional railway services between Zaragoza and Lérida have been reduced to two in each direction, having established arrivals in the Catalan capital at 5:20 p.m. and 11:08 p.m. In the opposite direction, there is a departure at 6:25 a.m. and another at 5:48 p.m.

For its part, the train that arrives at Binéfar at 7:51 a.m., from Monday to Friday, remains at that station until it returns to Zaragoza at 3:47 p.m., in an operation that includes private surveillance and taxi and AVE trips for the driver.

However, it is a railway connection between Zaragoza, Tardienta, Grañén, Sariñena, Monzón, Binéfar and Lérida which is fundamental for eastern Alto Aragón, because it contributes to structuring half of the province of Huesca, as is the case of the regions of La Litera, Cinca Medio, Baix Cinca and Monegros.

Furthermore, they are necessary communications to unite Aragon and Catalonia and respond to economic, labor, academic and health needs, among other neighboring territories in this area, and especially, with the Catalan region of El Segrià.

Despite this, in 2014, the Ministry of Transport stopped financing one of the three frequencies, the morning route to Lérida, with the cost falling on Aragon until, in November 2021, it was decided that it could not assume a service. outside Aragonese territory. A decision that has had an impact on the loss of annual passengers, which has fallen by 35% less, from 20,000 to 12,500.

Now, with NLP, we intend to give impetus to these communications, given that a few days ago it has been made public that The Ministry has called on Aragon and Catalonia to reach an agreement to reestablish rail communication between Lérida and Monzón. But, “until there is a clear answer to these three questions we will not have a solution to the legitimate claims of the eastern regions of Alto Aragón and Plana de Lleida”, explained Jorge Pueyo.