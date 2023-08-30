They ask to evacuate on the coast of Florida: Idalia will arrive as a category 4 hurricane

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
“Evacuation Mandatory” sign in Cedar Key, Florida.
A “mandatory evacuation” sign in Cedar Key, Florida.
The Florida governor asked residents of the areas that will be affected to evacuate immediately.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
Idalia will reach the coast of North Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. in the region known as Big Bend, on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced.
The NHC indicated that Idalia will become an “extremely dangerous” hurricane when it makes landfall on the coasts of the southern state and urged people residing in the area to evacuate, according to information published on its website.
“The hurricane is expected to move northward today with its center reaching the coast of Big Bend Wednesday night” and then move towards the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the NHC.
A hurricane of this category, details the NHCbrings with it the possibility of “catastrophic damage” in the area where it arrives, including the destruction of buildings, trees downed or uprooted, as well as blackouts and water cuts that can last for weeks or months.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already called on residents in areas that will be affected by Idalia to evacuate immediately. In fact, already more than 1.6 million people in the state have orders to evacuate their residences in the face of the proximity of the hurricane.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#evacuate #coast #Florida #Idalia #arrive #category #hurricane
Leave a Reply