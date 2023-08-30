Wednesday, August 30, 2023
They ask to evacuate on the coast of Florida: Idalia will arrive as a category 4 hurricane

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in World
0
They ask to evacuate on the coast of Florida: Idalia will arrive as a category 4 hurricane

idalia

“Evacuation Mandatory” sign in Cedar Key, Florida.

A “mandatory evacuation” sign in Cedar Key, Florida.

The Florida governor asked residents of the areas that will be affected to evacuate immediately.

Idalia will reach the coast of North Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. in the region known as Big Bend, on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced.

The NHC indicated that Idalia will become an “extremely dangerous” hurricane when it makes landfall on the coasts of the southern state and urged people residing in the area to evacuate, according to information published on its website.

The hurricane is expected to move northward today with its center reaching the coast of Big Bend Wednesday night” and then move towards the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the NHC.

A hurricane of this category, details the NHCbrings with it the possibility of “catastrophic damage” in the area where it arrives, including the destruction of buildings, trees downed or uprooted, as well as blackouts and water cuts that can last for weeks or months.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already called on residents in areas that will be affected by Idalia to evacuate immediately. In fact, already more than 1.6 million people in the state have orders to evacuate their residences in the face of the proximity of the hurricane.

EFE

