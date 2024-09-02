In light of the wave of kidnappings and violence experienced by migrants in Mexico, the priest Francisco Javier Bueno Guillén, director of the Casa del Migrante in Juárez, asked the authorities to improve security to prevent kidnappings of migrants in the city.

Through a video, the Catholic priest shared his monthly message on social media, in which this time he denounced the crime of deprivation of liberty suffered by Mexicans and foreigners after leaving their communities and traveling to the border in search of a better life.

According to data from the Chihuahua Special Operations and Anti-Kidnapping Prosecutor’s Office, in 2023, an investigation was initiated into 35 cases of kidnapping of migrants in the city with a total of 160 victims, and during the first half of 2024, 19 more cases were initiated, which involved 115 victims.

“We urge the entire migrant community to be cautious and take care of each other. Reach out to trustworthy institutions that protect your rights, like our organization. Remember that the Migrant Houses that are in communion with the Catholic Church are located throughout the country and are there to welcome you and protect you on your journey,” Bueno Guillén asked.

“Children, adolescents and entire families have been victims of attacks, kidnappings, and in the worst cases, some have lost their lives in this journey in search of a better life. As a diocesan community, we demand improved security so that we can all migrate or stay in our place of origin without fear of losing peace or having our dreams cut short by the evil of a few,” said the priest.

He asked people on the move to look for Migrant Houses throughout the country, and reminded them that regardless of their immigration status in the country, it is their right to receive emergency medical care, as well as the administration of justice in the event of being violated by any person or authority.

He also called on the Christian community to denounce all abuses against migrants and to support them in integrating them into society.