Any mishap is possible when walking on the Moon. Even more so if it is because of its south pole, still unexplored by humans. The Sun barely peeks over the horizon into this region, creating long, ghostly shadows on the rough ground and leaves some areas always in total darkness – and perhaps covered in ice.

“Lighting from such a low angle can distort depth perception and increases the risk of stumble upon unforeseen obstacles”warns NASA. They refer to the rocks that dot the entire surface. There are small and large ones, between 0.15 and two meters in diameter and up to one meter high.

There are also craters to fall into, which can be from one to 30 meters in diameter and up to three meters deep. Above, the ground is sculpted in continuous unevenness and slopes of up to 20 degrees.

Occupational risks in Artemis III

A scenario to take into account in the event that one of the two astronauts who are going to have an accident visit the Moon in 2026.

His partner would have to transport him to the base, at a distance of up to two kilometers, which is the scope of the extravehicular activities – or EVA, as they are called at NASA –, planned in the Artemis III missionwhich by the way will not have a rover or transport vehicle.

During these exploratory walks on foot, the two astronauts – an international team formed by the first woman and the first black man on the Moon – will wear a suit named after Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), which in addition to being equipped with everything they could need during a lunar walk of between four and eight hours – such as a thermal regulator or breathing system – weighs no less than 343 kilos.

Of course, under the gravity conditions up there, they are more bearable – the equivalent of 57 kilos on Earth – although they are not exactly featherweight. Another issue to take into account is that Gravity favors movement by inertia of objects, which are difficult to stop in flight and can cause unwanted impacts.

Award for all audiences

And, of course, “in the ruthless lunar environment, the possibility of an astronaut being incapacitated due to an unforeseen event (injury, medical emergency or accident) is a critical concern on this mission,” NASA acknowledges on its website.

With this in mind, the US space agency has launched a citizen science contest in which he offers a prize of $20,000 for the person or team that designs a rescue team capable of overcoming all the setbacks that would be involved in taking the injured person to safety. There will also be second prize ($10,000) and third prize ($5,000).

Manufacturing instructions

Anyone over 18 can apply, from any country, and the deadline is January 23. What NASA hopes to find from public participation are fresh ideas, new points of view or approaches that complement those of your experts. What are the instructions to make that design?

The contest announcement states that “the illustrations, such as diagrams or sketchesare essential, while CAD models are recommended, so that we can better understand if the idea is practical and feasible.”

The space stretcher must weigh less than 23 kilos and take up minimal space. This requirement takes 17% of the total score, while the innovativeness of the idea would take 20%. It will also be assessed whether it is foldable and whether it can accommodate people of different sizes and body weights. It should be easy to disassemble and use. Of course, it must allow safe and rapid transportation of the injured person.

Lifesaver for a hostile world

But that’s not all. The trickiest thing is that it must be made with materials that resist extreme temperatures, which can range from 54ºC in sunny areas to -203 ºC in the shade.

two others lunar supervillains are the regolith, a very fine and abrasive dust that adheres to surfaces due to its electrostatic charge and can cause respiratory problems, in addition to damaging technical equipment and machinery, and intense solar radiation, from which astronauts must protect themselves to avoid developing cancer.

“By contributing your experience and creativity, you have the opportunity to play a vital role in the safety of team members during lunar missions and be part of a historic feat”animates the contest website, in case the prize was not already appetizing enough.

It won’t even be one ten-thousandth of the money, that’s true, that the private company Axiom for developing the space suit AxEMU ($228 million).