As a result of the search of a property in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) seized five tons of auto parts, complete vehicles and arrested one person involved.

The order was made in follow-up to several citizen complaints to a property located in the Second Closed San José, in the San José neighborhood, where two sets of license plates with active reports of theft and a firearm were also found.

The place was used to store possibly stolen vehicles, which was enough for a control judge to issue the search warrant completed by the SSC and the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

During the diligence, they were secured around five tons of auto parts and 26 complete vehicles with the identification numbers cut and erased, as well as 15 motor vehicles in parts with the identification numbers removed.

A 72-year-old man was also arrested on the premises; The property was sealed and under the protection of the capital authorities, while the detainee, along with the insured, were transferred to the agent of the Public Ministry.