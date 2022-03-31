Lotito and Sarri are already beginning to outline the Lazio squad for next season, and the first conversations are focused on two names: Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The first contract ends in 2025, while the second has a relationship with the club until 2024, but the economic needs of the Roman club ‘force’ to think about a sale of two of its capital playersaccording to Gazzetta dello Sport.

United and PSG have been interested in the Serbian, but his price (Lotito will not drop below 70 million euros). On the other hand, they want to receive 40 million euros for the Spanish midfielderalthough according to the same information the interested teams, mainly from the Leaguethey will barely exceed 20 million.

What’s more, the club has up to seven players whose contract ends in June (Strakosha, Pepe Reina, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Radu, Marusic and Lucas Leiva). It is expected that they will renew two or three of them at most, so if the sales of Luis Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic are carried out, added to the players who will go free, they would need a total restructuring of the Sarri project.