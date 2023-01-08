Mexico City.- Last Saturday He was arrested in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, José Rodolfo Villarreal aka “El Gato”alleged operator of the criminal organization of the Beltran-Leyva.

The detainee was transferred to the hangar of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), to later be extradited.

“El Gato” had been wanted since 2013 and was on the list of 10 most wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, fbi for its acronym in English. The FBI offered a reward up to a a million dollars for information that would help agents locate him.

According to information released by the FBI, jose villarreal is a member of high rank in the organization of Beltran-Leyva and was wanted for ordering the tracking down and murder of a person in Southlake, Texas.