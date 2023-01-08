About to complete two years in office, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), is trying to balance himself in defending right-wing and left-wing agendas with an eye on 2024. But the elections of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) pushed Nunes, who is already conservative, to move towards the center-right to try to be re-elected.

So far, the deputy who became mayor shoots in all directions, as allies claim. Without reaching any management mark, the emedebista started to consider the implementation of zero fares in public transport, one of the flags of the PSOL, and vetoed cameras in the uniforms of the Municipal Civil Guard, as advocated by Bolsonarists.

But, to make himself viable as a candidate of the situation, closer interlocutors are already proposing a shift in the current strategy, unsuccessfully used by former governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who, by positioning himself in the center, was unable to break the polarization. The perception is that, with the election of Lula, presenting himself as a “moderate” in 2024 could remove Nunes from the second round, exactly as happened with the toucan.

For the time being, the mayor is resisting or at least postponing the profile change. To Estadão, reaffirmed being from the center. “I don’t think extremes are positive. Municipal elections have their specificities. People want to know about their daily lives and about the manager’s ability (in the context of Tarcísio and Lula) to dialogue in defense of the city’s interests and to govern for all”, he said.

But, for the current discourse to be viable from an electoral point of view, Nunes needs to be able to gather toucans and Bolsonaristas around his candidacy – unlike Garcia and Tarcísio, who ran for the same voter in the state. Names of Bolsonarism, however, are already present for the dispute, such as former Minister Ricardo Salles (PL).

The PSDB, after the death of Bruno Covas, did not form any other competitive cadre and could walk with Nunes for the maintenance of space in the municipal machine with or without participation in the ticket. To attract Bolsonaristas, it is already being considered to offer them the vice-presidential position – on the national scene, the MDB is the base of the Lula government and commands three ministries.

In addition to consolidating national polarization, the October election marked a turning point for the left in the capital. Former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT), who had lost re-election in the first round, in 2016, was again the winner at the polls in São Paulo. Lula also won.

