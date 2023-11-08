A 19-year-old man identified as Alford Lasean Lewis was arrested in Houston (United States) after carrying out a series of attacks in the street and sharing the videos on social networks with the purpose of going viral.

The first act of aggression occurred on October 26 in Wortham Park when Lewis and a friend of his They assaulted a man they did not know while capturing the moment on video.

That same day, and in the same park, the content creator carried out a new attack. This time, He threatened another subject with a firearm and asked for his phone as if it were a robbery.

Lewis admitted that he attacked these people to mount the recordings on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, which could gain views and go viral on social networks.

But the move went wrong for both Lewis and his friend, Kingston Mike, as both are currently facing high legal charges.

A judge gave them the possibility of paying bail of $30,000 on the condition that they have a house in prison and wear a GPS monitor on their ankle to observe their movements.

