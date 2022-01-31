The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the ‘Sumara’ operation, an investigation initiated to clarify various crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation committed in shops in various towns in the Region, which resulted in the identification, location and arrest of his alleged author.

After the operation, which is part of the ‘Safe Trade Plan’, the civil guards seized the motorcycle used by the detainee to move when he was going to commit the robberies and the clothing and other objects also used during the now clarified criminal activity . The actions began on December 30, when members of the Meritorious Citizen Security Prevention opened the operation to investigate a violent robbery that had been committed in a public establishment in Mazarrón.

The investigations carried out related to the robbery led the investigators to obtain a series of clues about the ‘modus operandi’ and the author of the robbery. After the commission of the crime, there was only one person, middle-aged, who was traveling on a motorcycle without a license plate and who, completely covered in clothing and hiding his face with his helmet to avoid being identified, intimidated and intimidated the store employees with a knife until he stole the cash from the register.

While the investigation was being carried out, in recent weeks the commission of another six robberies has been detected, both in Mazarrón and in businesses in nearby towns, such as Lorca and Alhama de Murcia. Although the main objective of the now arrested were gas stations and service stations, it is also allegedly related to robberies in other businesses, such as pharmacies and perfumeries, events that had generated some social alarm among the members of the commerce sector in the region.

All the cases were carried out with the same ‘modus operandi’ and using high aggressiveness and without the slightest respect for the physical integrity of the victims. In fact, some of them had to receive specialized psychological assistance due to the trauma caused by the robbery.

The robber was very elusive, according to the Civil Guard. He used a rental van to travel from his home to the vicinity of the places he planned to dock. Inside, he was transporting the motorcycle he used to get around just before and after committing the robberies.

Once the crime was consummated, the robber kept the motorcycle and the clothing used to commit the crime in the van and fled at high speed –far exceeding the limits established on the roads–, which made it considerably difficult for him to be detected and linked. with the criminal act.

As a result of the investigation, the civil guards managed to narrow the siege on a neighbor of Totana, who was closely followed. In one of the devices developed, it was possible to locate the property where the robber kept the motorcycle and other effects related to criminal activity, such as the helmet with which he hid his face, clothing, gloves and sunglasses, among others. The search carried out at this address culminated in the seizure of the vehicle and the objects, and allowed the suspect to be fully identified.

After obtaining all the necessary evidence, the Civil Guard established a complex search device that culminated in the location and arrest of a Totana resident as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation. The analysis of the information obtained during the investigation allowed to clarify, so far, seven crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation committed in public establishments in Mazarrón, Lorca and Alhama de Murcia, not ruling out that the now detained person is behind the authorship of more criminal acts. The arrested person, the seized effects and the proceedings carried out were made available to the Investigating Court of Totana (Murcia), which ordered the detainee to be placed in provisional prison.