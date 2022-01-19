THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:30



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia and the Local Police of Águilas identified, located and arrested the author of a robbery with violence at the home of an elderly woman in Águilas on the same day the events were committed, last Saturday, January 15 . He is an experienced and dangerous criminal who, after being brought to justice as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation and serious resistance to law enforcement officials, has been imprisoned.

The investigation began thanks to citizen collaboration, when a notice was received about an alleged robbery that occurred inside a home inhabited by an elderly woman.

The Civil Guard and the Local Police of the municipality moved to the place and discovered that a neighbor, hearing the screams of the old woman, had come to her aid. At that moment he passed a man coming out the front door with a television. Although he had tried to hold him back, the individual struggled with him until he managed to flee, although he was unable to take the television with him.

From that moment, and once the state of health of the woman, over 90 years old, who resulted in minor injuries, was known, an extensive police device was established aimed at locating the suspect, while other investigative work was started that allowed know his identity, thanks to the images of the existing video surveillance cameras in the area.

The police work culminated in the location of the suspect, an extremely violent criminal, who at the time of his arrest tried to evade police action, with serious resistance to the agents of the Águilas Local Police. He was finally arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation and serious resistance to law enforcement agents.

Part of the jewels stolen from the old woman’s home were found in her possession, which were recovered and returned to their rightful owner. The detainee, the instructed proceedings and the recovered effects have been made available to the Court of Instruction number 5 of Murcia, which has ordered his entry into prison.