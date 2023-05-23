KBarely two weeks after Donald Trump was sentenced to millions in compensation for sexual abuse and defamation, US author E. Jean Carroll is again taking legal action against the former US President. The reason for this was insults that Trump had spoken against the writer on CNN the day after the verdict on CNN, US media reported unanimously on Monday, citing the documents that Carroll had submitted to a court in New York. Accordingly, she is now demanding another “very substantial” sum.

A New York grand jury on May 9 found it proven that Trump had assaulted and sexually assaulted Carroll in a New York upscale department store in 1996. The jury also ordered Trump (76) to pay the 79-year-old a total of five million dollars (around 4.56 million euros) for defamation. Trump appealed the verdict.

The day after the verdict, Trump reportedly again denied Carroll’s account of the incident on CNN, accusing the author of a “made-up story.” Trump also claimed he never met Carroll and called her a “crazy”. The documents now submitted to the court reportedly state that Trump’s behavior must result in a “very substantial” payment of damages, also to prevent the ex-president from uttering further insults.

“Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict show the depth of his spite towards Carroll,” Kaplan wrote. “It’s hard to imagine defamatory action that could be more motivated by hate, malice, or malice.” This supports the call for “very significant punitive damages” to punish Trump for stopping him from further defaming Carroll and to discourage others from behaving in a similar manner.







Writer Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. The jury rejected the allegation of rape. The real estate entrepreneur, who was not yet active as a politician at the time, had always rejected all accusations. The criminal allegations are statute-barred, but under civil law the 79-year-old Carroll was free to take legal action.