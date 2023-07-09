Thanks to your participation in the program Televisa‘The House of Famous Mexico’, the popularity of Wendy Guevara has increased remarkably, especially for being the preferred personality of the reality show that has captivated the country.

The great personality and occurrences that characterize the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘ on social networks, has caused thousands of Mexicans to feel enormous affection and admiration for Wendy Guevara.

the fame of Wendy Guevara It is so big that even Internet users have begun to compare it with great international stars, such as Carol G.since some users assure that they are identical physically.

Through a video on the platform of TikToka user compared the content creator with the famous 32-year-old Colombian singer, even described in the publication: “Me seeing how Wendy Guevara looks like Karol G.”

The tiktoker shared a series of Photographs of Carol G. and Wendy Guevara in it videoso that everyone could realize the physical resemblance that exists between the two celebrities.

“For a moment I didn’t know who was who”, “Nothing to do, ha ha ha”, “I always noticed it, but since they don’t believe me, ha ha ha”, “Who is who?”, “How so? Aren’t they the same person?”, “They’re like two peas in a pod, I couldn’t tell who was who”, “Yes, they look a lot alike, but Wendy is lovely”, “They’re twins separated at birth” , “So she is beautiful because Karol G is very beautiful. She should be proud to be told that she looks like Karol G,” the comments read.

Until now, the video already has more than 200,000 views and almost 13,000 likes.

VIDEO. They compare Wendy Guevara with Karol G

