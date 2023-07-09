Millionaires vs. Nacional: see the goal with which the blues win in Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Leonardo Castro
NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO
Leonardo Castro
Leonardo Castro put the Blues ahead at minute 45+1.
In a good first half, Millionaires defeat Nacional 1-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States, in a friendly in which the final of the 2023-I League is reissued.
The only goal of the first half of the match was scored by striker Leonardo Castro, at minute 45+1, who took advantage of a long kick from goalkeeper Álvaro Montero after a goal canceled out against Atlético Nacional.
Castro gained speed and bathed goalkeeper Kevin Mier to put those led by Alberto Gamero ahead.
News in development.
