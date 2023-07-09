Sunday, July 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires vs. Nacional: see the goal with which the blues win in Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires vs. Nacional: see the goal with which the blues win in Miami

Close


Close

leonardo castro

Leonardo Castro

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Leonardo Castro

Leonardo Castro put the Blues ahead at minute 45+1.

In a good first half, Millionaires defeat Nacional 1-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States, in a friendly in which the final of the 2023-I League is reissued.

The only goal of the first half of the match was scored by striker Leonardo Castro, at minute 45+1, who took advantage of a long kick from goalkeeper Álvaro Montero after a goal canceled out against Atlético Nacional.

Castro gained speed and bathed goalkeeper Kevin Mier to put those led by Alberto Gamero ahead.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  F1 | Jeddah: changes to the track ahead of the 2023 GP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Nacional #goal #blues #win #Miami

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Musk spoke about Zuckerberg’s wife

Musk spoke about Zuckerberg's wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result