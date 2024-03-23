The city of Chicago has been overwhelmed due to the number of undocumented immigrants who arrive in the area in search of refuge while they wait for their asylum application to be processed. The situation reached such a point that the authorities made the decision to limit stays in shelters to only 60 days, which is why many have begun to be evicted starting this week. But there are some that can remain if they meet certain requirements.

Although the policy of limiting time to stay in an immigrant shelter had been approved for some time, it had not been applied. But, according to the media NBCNews, Starting last weekend, several people have begun to be evicted. This has caused a process of confusion and frustration, given that the majority of immigrants do not have the resources to pay for a place to stay.

But, The application of the measure is not valid in all cases. To remain in the city's shelters, immigrants must meet the requirements of programs that protect families with minor children.

According to figures from the authorities, although almost three dozen people were going to be evicted from the shelters last weekend, in accordance with the stay laws, at least thirty-one immigrants received extensions that also allow them to access public benefits; medical care for pregnant women and babies; attendance; and protection for families with children under 18 years of age.

Why is Chicago removing immigrants from shelters?

Data from Chicago authorities have reported that There are around 11,253 migrants in the twenty-three shelters run by the city and the state. In addition, they detailed that they have received around 37,308 new arrivals since 2022, because the governor of Texas began sending people to cities across the country.

Considering the significant increase in immigrants, decided to limit the stay in the shelters to 60 days so people have to look for new accommodation or request space in another shelter in the so-called “landing zone” of the city where they receive new arrivals.

Thus, according to the calculations, By the end of April, some 2,026 people will be evacuated from their current shelters. It is worth mentioning that the limit stay policy had already been approved, but was postponed three times due to extreme winter weather.