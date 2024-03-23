He 23 of Marchthe Catholic Church celebrates San Toribio de Mogrovejoa spanish saint of the 16th century known for his work as archbishop of Limein Peruand for his defense of the rights of indigenous people.

What saint does the Catholic Church celebrate on March 23?

Saint Toribio of Mogrovejo born in Spain in 1538 and was educated in Salamanca, where he became a distinguished jurist and law professor. In 1580, he was appointed Archbishop of Lima by King Philip II of Spain.

As archbishop, Saint Toribio of Mogrovejo dedicated to improving the living conditions of Peruvian indigenous peoplewho suffered abuse and exploitation by the Spanish colonizers.

He implemented social reforms and pastoralprotected the indigenous people from the abuses of the encomenderos and fought against corruption and oppression.

Furthermore, he extensively visited his vast archdiocese, traveling long distances on foot to reach the most remote communities and bring them spiritual and material help. He was an example of humility, charity and pastoral dedication.

Where is the largest celebration held in honor of Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo?

The largest celebration in honor of Saint Toribio of Mogrovejo can take place in Lime, Peruwhere he exercised his ministry as archbishop and where his tomb is located in the Lima cathedral.

Where in Mexico is the largest celebration held in honor of Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo?

In Mexico, the celebration in honor of Saint Toribio of Mogrovejo It can be held in various churches and parishes dedicated to him in different parts of the country, especially those with a significant Peruvian community.

What is the most popular prayer to pray to Santo Toribio de Mogrovejo?

“Oh Saint Toribio of Mogrovejo, faithful pastor and defender of the most needy, pray for us so that we follow your example of love and service to the poorest and most oppressed. Amen.”