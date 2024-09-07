Ciudad Juarez.- An average of ten complaints are filed annually with the City Council for damage to private vehicles caused by falling into potholes; however, in no case has the citizen been paid because they do not prove the fact with the evidence requested, said the head of the department, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel.

“The cases remain very stable, they are almost zero,” he said.

He said that citizens usually do not present the necessary documents or cannot prove ownership of the vehicle and for these reasons the complaint is not admissible.

“There are endless situations that can occur or there are times when there was a major damage and it was not, which is determined by the expert report. It is a matter of solving it and that is how it is, but many times it is all for formality, there is something missing for which it is not admissible,” said the official.

Ortiz said that the requirements that must be presented are established in the Patrimonial Responsibility Law of the State of Chihuahua.

“Because many times people leave the place and do not take the appropriate photo or do not wait for the traffic to arrive so they can make a first validation at the time and other circumstances,” he mentioned.

He said that in order to compensate for these cases, the Municipality must have the support to pay, since these are public resources.

“And many times they also come with quotes that are completely outside of any logic of the damage that could be caused,” noted the City Council Secretary.

The procedure for requesting compensation is established in Chapter Four, Articles 22 to 25, of the Patrimonial Responsibility Law of the State of Chihuahua.

Article 22 establishes that State liability procedures will only be initiated by a claim from the interested party.

While Article 23 states that the interested party must submit his claim to the authority presumed responsible.

Article 25 states that the claim for compensation must be submitted in writing, and must contain at least the entity to which it is addressed, the name, denomination or company name of the promoter and, where applicable, the legal representative, adding the documents that accredit the person, as well as the designation of the person or persons authorized to hear and receive notifications and documents. (Araly Castañón)