Ciudad Juarez.- For two cars that did not even belong to him, JAPV was allegedly kidnapped by Luis Donaldo MR and three other people who demanded those vehicles to release him.

The victim’s account during his complaint and in the expanded statement, read by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in continuation of the initial hearing for criminal case 5363/2024, shows harassment prior to deprivation of liberty and subsequently physical violence with blows, kicks, severe burns, and psychological violence with threats towards him and his mother of killing him and dismembering him if they did not give in to the exchange for his ransom.

Although the kidnapping is believed to have taken place between August 27 and 31, the story began on August 24, when the victim met a woman on Facebook and decided to accompany her the next day to run some errands.

How did it all start?

On August 25, he agreed to meet her at 4:00 p.m. at the Sam’s Club Las Torres store, from where they went to Plaza Sendero in a Jeep Mojave. There, a person gave the woman 130 thousand pesos and they drove to Quinta San Miguel Street, where they exchanged the Mojave truck and the 130 thousand pesos for a Chevrolet Corvette and a Camaro, which they then drove to the parking lot of the S-Mart on the Juan Gabriel axis.

The harassment began on the morning of August 27. The victim said he was in a park near his house and saw a car drive by repeatedly in a suspicious manner, a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro without license plates. He then decided to go to the house of a friend of his, a police officer by profession, who lives in Misiones de Creel, and on the way he continued to see suspicious cars, now a black 2020 Raptor pickup truck, also without license plates.

At 7:30 p.m., a sand-colored pickup truck intercepted him; three men got out and deprived him of his freedom by beating him and hitting him on the head with a gun. Before he could see the vehicle, he managed to see a Nissan Versa hatchback and a Jeep Grand Cherokee escorting the car in which he was kidnapped.

Hours later, they called the victim’s mother to ask her to “talk to her son’s bitch” and hand over the two cars – the Corvette and the Camaro – or they would kill JAPV and hand him over in pieces.

Rescue operation

For five days the victim remained in the house at 286 Gabino Barreda Street in the Bellavista neighborhood, from where he was rescued by the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) in conjunction with the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations (FEOE) on August 31, in an operation in which, according to the Secretariat, one of the three alleged participants in the kidnapping, Jonathan Gabriel GM, was arrested, who was later released along with Fidel MP and Martín RR due to failures in the arrest.

The day after JAPV was rescued, the State Police announced the arrest of “El Sultán,” the nickname used to identify Luis Donaldo MR, a presumed member of “La Línea,” a criminal group operating in Ciudad Juárez, although in an anti-drug operation, in alleged possession of 2.1 grams of cocaine and two vehicles: a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a gold 2010 Ford F150. The latter, the Control Judge suggested, matches the characteristics of the truck in which the kidnapping was committed.

He was also identified by the victim in a photograph as the person who was watching him at the Bellavista house, and who also attacked him with kicks and fire, with a flamethrower improvised from a lighter and aerosol deodorant.

Subjected to torture

In a medical report presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office during the hearing to link Luis Donaldo MR to the trial, it was specified that the victim had burns on the forehead and eyelids, bruises on the eyes, cheekbones, arms, chest and abdomen, buttocks, thighs, wrists, and more burns on arms, forearms, hands and even fingers, as well as signs that they wanted to cut off his little finger.

Finally, Control Judge Lorenzo Armando Villar Chavarría brought charges against “El Sultán” for the crime of aggravated kidnapping committed in an extortionate manner, in a group of two or more people and by means of violence.

The court set a three-month deadline for the additional investigation, during which time the accused must remain in justified preventive detention, imposed since the initial hearing.

