The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirezjustified the Elimination of 35 Official Mexican Standards (NOM) related to cancer medical care, assuring that they were not necessary.

After announcing the elimination of the NOMs, López-Gatell assured that medical care will continue to be provided for the diseases covered by the NOMs. 35 rules.

“It is not necessary to have official norms to regulate the prescription, the therapeutics, the diagnosis of each one of the diseases. It has always been the case, and it continues to be the case, medical care is provided to cover these 35 or more illnesses, and to comprehensively care for people,” said the Undersecretary of Health.

In the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) it was announced in its section of the National Quality Infrastructure Program 2023, the National Consultative Committee for Public Health Standardization (CCNNSP), the elimination of the 35 standards related to health .

The list includes NOM-041-SSA2-2011 that prevented, detected and treated the breast cancercervical cancer, prostate cancer, osteoporosis and diabetes mellitus.

In addition to the NOM to support breastfeeding, for the prevention and control of sexually transmitted infections, as well as support for hospitals where psychiatric care is offered.

They go for López-Gatell

The benches of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the National Action Party (PAN) in the Senate of the Republic They expressed their strong condemnation of the recent disappearance of Mexican norms related to health that left millions of women in a vulnerable situation.

In particular, they refer to the cancellation of NOM-041-SSA2-2011, which addressed breast cancer, cervical cancer and other health regulations.

The coordinator of the PRI bench, Manuel Añorve, demanded that the federal government and the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatellthat they reverse this decision that endangers the health and lives of Mexican women.

Añorve pointed out that these regulations gave women access to treatment and recovery therapies after facing cancer. In turn, she expressed her concern by suggesting that this measure could leave women in a situation of vulnerability and their families in uncertainty.