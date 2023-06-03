TO There won’t even be time for Turin to see the curtain close on this season, which will probably be remembered as the most anomalous in Juventus’ centenary history. There won’t be time because, faced with the losses that the club will face due to the non-participation in the next Champions League, it will be necessary to get to work immediately to contain the economic damage and optimize the resources available. Necessary to cut unnecessary costs, among these there is also the hiring of Arthur: the Brazilian, after the unfortunate season at Liverpool, will return to Continassa only in passing. Not in the slightest part of the club’s plans, a new adventure awaits him, which he himself hopes will be more profitable than the one he has just finished.