In a video that goes beyond the surreal and shared on social networks, we can see one of the most surreal scenes that has taken place in the Vatican: During the General Audience On January 5, 2022, a circus group performed in front of the Dad with Megalovania from Undertale.

Do you think it is an edited or fake video? Frankly, no one judges you for thinking this is fake news, but here we have the proof. From the official news channel in the Vatican at 1:04:44:

What was a circus group doing dancing Megalovania from Undertale in front of Dad? The pontiff attended a General Audience on January 5, 2022 at the Vatican Hall. An event in which the most important events, books or news are usually read when the intervention of a group of circus artists arrived.

The Pope ‘is a fan of Undertale’

It seems that this artistic presentation was an intermission to the General Audience of January 5, 2022 in the Vatican Hall. This exuberant event began with juggling, twirling flaming batons while playing music. One of the pieces performed by this group was Megalovania from Toby Fox, became famous thanks to Undertale.

The first time we hear Megalovania from Toby Fox It was in his video game based on Mother 3, but it was in combat against Sans from Undertale when it reached its peak of popularity.

Be that as it may, let’s take a minute to appreciate this iconic scene: the Pope, High Pontiff, Bishop of Rome; completely absorbed by the sounds of Undertale, an indie game developed by a single person. While in front of him, there is a person balancing soccer balls on their feet and someone else is having fun with some hula-hoops, and for a moment it seems that the whole world is at peace. It seems that 2022 comes with everything.

